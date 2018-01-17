Teen arrested in Montville home invasion

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest was made Tuesday in an armed home invasion that happened in Montville Sunday night.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 9:08 p.m., troopers responded to Apartment 3B at 52 Pequot Road, after a neighbor reported that they could hear a disturbance and someone threatening to stab someone.

An investigation later revealed that a 17-year-old boy had entered the apartment through an unlocked front door and held a knife to the resident’s neck. A struggle then ensued before the teen took $15 off of a TV stand and left.

Police say the occupant and the teen were known to each other.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for the teen and he turned himself in to his probation officer. He was then arrested and charged with home invasion, burglary, threatening, assault, reckless endangerment, larceny, disorderly conduct and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Police have not released his identity because he is underage. The teen will appear in juvenile court.

