UConn looks to get on the board more often against No. 10 Providence

Related Coverage WCTX MyTV9 to Broadcast Upcoming UConn Men’s Hockey Games

(WTNH)–The UConn hockey team is back in action on Thursday night. The Huskies host 10th-ranked Providence at the XL Center. It’s a game we will bring you live on MYTV9.

Related: WCTX MyTV9 to Broadcast Upcoming UConn Men’s Hockey Games

Mike Cavanaugh‘s team could use a win. They’ve been struggling since the break to score goals, losing four straight. UConn has just 2 goals in those 4 losses.

Cavanaugh has made it a priority in practices to get some more shots on net.

“Sometimes you try to make a better play than just shooting it on net, and I think me personally, I have a tendency to do that, so just keep it simple and put it on net,” said forward Max Letunov.