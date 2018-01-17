UConn looks to get on the board more often against No. 10 Providence

By Published:

(WTNH)–The UConn hockey team is back in action on Thursday night. The Huskies host 10th-ranked Providence at the XL Center. It’s a game we will bring you live on MYTV9.

Related: WCTX MyTV9 to Broadcast Upcoming UConn Men’s Hockey Games

Mike Cavanaugh‘s team could use a win. They’ve been struggling since the break to score goals, losing four straight. UConn has just 2 goals in those 4 losses.

Cavanaugh has made it a priority in practices to get some more shots on net.

“Sometimes you try to make a better play than just shooting it on net, and I think me personally, I have a tendency to do that, so just keep it simple and put it on net,” said forward Max Letunov.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s