Yale’s Joe Snively admits he’d be annoying to play against

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Yale hockey team is home again this weekend. The Bulldogs are coming off of a big win over nationally-ranked Colgate.

The Elis go offensively as junior forward Joe Snively goes. He leads Keith Allain’s team in scoring this season.

He’s easy to spot on the ice, as he’s in constant motion.

Snively is the kind of guy you love having on your team, but would hate to play against.

“Yeah, I’d say I’m probably a little annoying to play against,” he admits. “I’m always nipping at your heels.”

“I think what makes him special is his ability to change directions with the puck under complete control. Defenses think they’ve got him lined up and he’s not where they thought he was,” said head coach Keith Allain.

Both games this weekend start at 7 p.m. at Ingalls rink.