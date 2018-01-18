Bank manager to spend time behind bars after stealing from customer accounts

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain bank manager was sentenced to prison on Thursday for embezzling funds from Webster Bank.

47-year-old Carrie Caesar will spend a year in jail for stealing more than $500,000 from customer accounts.

Court documents show Caesar was a longtime employee of Webster Bank.

She reportedly used the funds for her own gain and took steps to conceal what she did.

Caesar pleaded guilty to charges in 2017.

