Cardi B surpasses Beyoncé on the charts

Cardi B performs on stage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball North at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — Cardi B has topped Queen Bey.

The breakout rapper has surpassed Beyoncé as the first woman to have five Top 10 singles simultaneously on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart. The former reality star was tied with Beyoncé before with four singles on the chart.

According to Billboard, Cardi B is only the third act to achieve this distinction. The others are also rappers — Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Her guest spot on the Bruno Mars song “Finesse” helped her nab the honor.

Cardi B’s other singles in the Top 10 are “Bartier Cardi” and her monster hit “Bodak Yellow” as well as a featured appearance on G-Eazy’s “No Limit” and a collaboration with Migos and Nicki Minaj titled “Motorsport.”

Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Almanzar, is a former exotic dancer who first came to fame as a cast member on the VH1 reality series “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”
Who is Cardi B?

Her platinum-selling debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” broke a nearly 20-year-old record, making her the first female rapper to nab the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart since Lauryn Hill did it with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

