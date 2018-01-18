East Haven’s Kylie Schlottman 23 points away from all-time scoring record

Related Coverage Kylie Schlottman sets new girls basketball scoring record at East Haven High School

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It was a big moment for East Haven senior Kylie Schlottman on Tuesday night. She became the school’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball, sneaking by super-athlete Sue Crisafi, who played a bunch of sports and was really good at all of them.

Schlottman isn’t done, however. She’s just 23 points shy of becoming the school’s all-time leader in points for both boys’ and girls’ basketball.

The senior has been one of the state’s best players since her freshman year. She says she was a little nervous the last game knowing what was on the line, but this time should be different.

Related Content: Kylie Schlottman sets new girls basketball scoring record at East Haven

“For the girls’ record, it was a little more nerve-racking because I wasn’t sure what to expect or anything,” she said. “I think it’ll be a little less nerve-racking. I was nervous going into last game, but I think I’ll be more ready for this one.”

East Haven takes on Lauralton Hall on Friday at 5:30 p.m.