East Haven’s Kylie Schlottman 23 points away from all-time scoring record

By Published:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It was a big moment for East Haven senior Kylie Schlottman on Tuesday night. She became the school’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball, sneaking by super-athlete Sue Crisafi, who played a bunch of sports and was really good at all of them.

Schlottman isn’t done, however. She’s just 23 points shy of becoming the school’s all-time leader in points for both boys’ and girls’ basketball.

The senior has been one of the state’s best players since her freshman year. She says she was a little nervous the last game knowing what was on the line, but this time should be different.

Related Content: Kylie Schlottman sets new girls basketball scoring record at East Haven 

“For the girls’ record, it was a little more nerve-racking because I wasn’t sure what to expect or anything,” she said. “I think it’ll be a little less nerve-racking. I was nervous going into last game, but I think I’ll be more ready for this one.”

East Haven takes on Lauralton Hall on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s