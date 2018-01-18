Housing benefits extension to Puerto Rican families halted

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s governor and two U.S. Senators want the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reverse a surprise decision that rescinds temporary housing benefits to 36 Puerto Rican families living in the state after being displaced by Hurricane Maria.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the state was informed about the decision at noon on Thursday. It came three days after FEMA told the state it was approving an earlier request to extend Transitional Shelter Assistance through February 14.

Malloy says FEMA told his administration on Thursday that the extension was an error by the agency. He says the families then began receiving orders at 2 p.m. to leave their hotels immediately.

In a letter to the FEMA administrator, Malloy urges him to “correct this egregious error” and immediately grant the extension.

