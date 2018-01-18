Kind stranger returns precious class ring, lost for 30 years

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Imagine losing a meaningful memento and having it returned thirty years later, thanks to the kindness of a stranger. This happened to John Rubsam of Branford.

“I knew I had the college ring at one point, then all of a sudden it wasn’t there,” he said. “I wasn’t sure when I’d lost it, how I’d lost it.”

But his wife Rosemary remembered the day the ring went missing. “It was 30 years ago so one of us is slipping,” she laughed. “I knew we’d lost it when we were chopping down Christmas trees. Then, we forgot about it because, what are you going to do?”

Three decades passed and enter Tim Dumas who inherited his family’s Christmas tree farm in Durham a few years ago.

“I was cleaning the upstairs of my parents house…just sorting through old paperwork and memorabilia and I came across this Saint Louis University college ring,” he explained.

They figure the ring was lost amongst 20,000 Christmas trees in the field. Maybe it came off with a glove or perhaps Rubsam set it down when he used a saw.

It lived in lost & found until Dumas took the initiative and logged onto his computer. He poured through Saint Louis University yearbooks until he matched the initials etched on the ring with the name of a student in the Class of 1979. Online, he searched for “John Rubsam” and found Rosemary on Facebook a few weeks ago. Rubsam traveled to the farm to re-claim his ring that very day.

“I just couldn’t believe it, I was smiling ear to ear,” laughed Rosemary, gesturing to her husband. “He hasn’t taken it off! It still fits!”

The Branford optometrist vows he won’t lose the ring again because it now conjurs up so many memories – of a great college experience and a stranger who went the extra mile. “It was a feel good situation,” says Dumas. “It just made you feel good.”

“It restores your faith there’s a lot of great people out there,” says Rubsam.