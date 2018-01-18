Road closed in Naugatuck after car crash, outages, house fire

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– A road is closed in Naugatuck after a car crash into a utility pole led to power outages and the discovery of a house fire early Thursday morning.

Police say Route 68, Prospect Street, is still closed between Union City Road and Locust Street and is expected to remain closed for some time.

The road was closed on Wednesday after a car crashed into a utility pole. There were no major injuries in the accident but it did lead to several power outages due to downed wires.

Police say at around 3:42 a.m., Eversource crews reported smoke coming from the walls of the home at 419 Prospect Street, while they were attempting to energize homes in the area.

The residents of that home were evacuated but did suffer minor smoke inhalation.

Emergency and utility crews remain on scene and drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

According to police, detours are set as follows:

Eastbound traffic is being detoured down Locust to Wooster to Maple Hill and back onto Prospect Street.

Westbound traffic is being detoured onto Union City to Great Hill Road to Sheridan Road to Old Wtby Turnpike.

