New London man pleads guilty to manslaughter after 2015 shooting

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–A New London man has plead guilty to manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting death of another man in 2015.

24-year-old Shaquan Lee-Seales agreed to a sentence of 25 years in prison, suspended after 15 years, and five years probation.

Police said Lee-Seales shot at Gilberto Olivencia and others after a dispute with a 17-year-old drug dealer in December 2015. He plead guilty under the Alford Doctrine, which is not an admission of guilt, but an admission that there is enough evidence to convict him.

Lee-Seales is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29.