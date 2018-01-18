PD: Plainfield man arrested on narcotics-related charges for 2nd time in under 2 weeks

Related Coverage Traffic stop in Plainfield leads to 2 arrests

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield man has been arrested for the second time in less than two weeks on narcotics-related charges, according to police.

Police say on Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a report of a missing person. They then received a tip alerting them of occupants of a pickup truck with possible information on the case.

Units responded to the truck’s location and recognized one of the truck’s passengers as 24-year-old Kyle Wood.

Authorities say while speaking with Wood about the possible missing person, he admitted to being in possession of narcotics. Police say they subsequently found multiple narcotics including heroin.

Wood was arrested and has been charged with two counts of Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics Without Original Container. He was held on a $5,000 cash/surety bond and appeared in court on Thursday.