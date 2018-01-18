PD: Stamford man responsible for 2017 overdose death

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stamford man is facing charges after police say he was responsible for the 2017 overdose death of a Greenwich resident.

According to police, a six-month long investigation revealed 42-year-old Christopher Brokaw provided illegal drugs that led to the victim’s death in July, 2017.

Officials say Brokaw attempted to cover up his involvement in the victim’s death.

Brokaw was arrested on Wednesday. He is facing charges of Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, Tampering with Evidence, and other related charges.

Brokaw had a court-set bond of $250,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.