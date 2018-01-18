Police: Connecticut State Trooper arrested for OUI

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Trooper has been charged and suspended of his police powers after being arrested for allegedly operating under the influence.

According to Connecticut State Police, on Jan. 1, officers responded to a loud noise complaint in the area of River Walk Drive in Brooklyn.

Police say at the scene, officials located a vehicle that was playing loud music.

Units say 47-year-old Patrick Dragon, a Connecticut State Trooper with Troop D in Danielson, was asleep behind the wheel and left the engine of his car running.

Dragon then allegedly failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody.

He is facing one charge of Operating Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol.

Dragon was released on a $500 non-surety bond.

Officials say his police powers are currently suspended and he is working “in an administrative capacity.”