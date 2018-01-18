Rally held for New Fairfield father facing deportation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Fairfield father is once again facing deportation. He’s now set to go back to his native Guatemala at the end of this month. His supporters are rallying behind him Thursday morning to stop this from happening.

Joel Colindres and his family are doing everything in their power to avoid this from happening, for a second time. And they only have 13 days before he has to get on a plane and leave the country. A rally was held in Hartford as a show of support.

As you may recall back in August, Colindres was set to be deported back to Guatemala. But he was issued a temporary stay at the very last minute, allowing him to remain here in Connecticut with his American wife and their two young children.

Just a bit of background, Colindres came into the U.S. back in 2004 to escape political violence. He’s reportedly spent 14 years filling requests with immigration officials to hear his asylum case.

Colindres works as a carpenter, pays income tax, and has no criminal record. A number of people now throwing their support behind him. One of those people is Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“The deportation of Joel Colindres would be lawless, hypcritical, and a betrayal of our American values because he has been denied his day in court and that’s what we are fighting to give him. and we are going to continue this fight as long and hard as possible,” said Blumenthal.

In recent months we’ve seen a number of people here in Connecticut facing similar situations. Some of them seeking sanctuary inside various churches to avoid deportation. The majority of them were granted a temporary stay.

The topic of immigration is not an easy one. There are a number of people who feel that if everyone came into the U.S. legally, they wouldn’t be faced with these issues and then there are those who have sympathy for these families who are at risk of being torn apart.

Thursday’s rally for Joel Colindres was set for 11 a.m. right outside the Federal Building in the Capital City.

