Suspect sought in armed robbery of North Haven gas station

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who robbed a North Haven gas station at gunpoint on Thursday morning.

Police say that at around 9:25 a.m., a man wearing a ski mask entered the Exxon gas station at 77 Washington Avenue, brandishing a handgun. He then demanded an undetermined amount of money before leaving.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Police describe the suspect as a tall, white male with a stocky build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask.

Anyone with information on the suspect or armed robbery is urged to contact North Haven Police at 203-239-5321.