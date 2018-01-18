Tips to Be More Productive in the New Year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When our to-do list gets too long, it can be overwhelming, and that can lead to getting little or nothing done.

Know Yourself

That’s why when it comes to being productive, Kallie Branciforte, the lifestyle blogger behind ButFirstCoffeeBlog.com, says it’s important to know yourself.

“Personally, I’m really productive first thing in the morning, so I know if I’m going to get stuff done, I need to set an early alarm,” Branciforte explained.

Stay Moving

And when you’re tackling that to-do list, stay moving.

“So if I have a task I want to get done when I get home from work, say I want to clean up the house a little bit, I just come home and I take care of it, because I’m already in motion,” Branciforte said. “If I say I’m going to sit for 10 minutes, maybe I just end up sitting down for the rest of the day and I don’t get anything done.”

Turn up the Heat

Another way to boost productivity is by turning up the heat.

“Studies have shown that when you’re working in a cold environment, people actually are less productive, so sometimes just turning the thermostat up a little bit or having a space heater in your office can make you be a little more productive,” Branciforte explained.

Turn off Distractions

Also, turn off distractions, like your phone.

“There’s actually this really cool app called Flipd, and what you can actually do is set a timer that’s going to lock you out of your phone, so that you can’t access those apps and you’re not going to be getting those notifications,” Branciforte said.

Schedule To-Do List Throughout the Week

A never ending list can feel overwhelming, so Branciforte’s advice is to toss it and instead, schedule those items throughout the week.

“It spreads the to-do list out and makes it feel a lot more manageable to me, and then I know what tasks I’m getting done every single day,” Branciforte said.

Batch Similar Tasks

Also, batch similar tasks together.

“So just clean by room, for example,” Branciforte said. “You’re focusing on getting one room clean and then you can move on to another room to clean.”

Rest and Recharge

And don’t forget to give yourself time to recharge.

“Some of this has to do with scheduling my week ahead of time and knowing what tasks I’m doing when,” Branciforte said. “I can schedule off a night where I’m not doing any big tasks and I can just give myself a chance to recharge and refresh.”

For more lifestyle advice from Branciforte, visit her blog: ButFirstCoffeeBlog.com.