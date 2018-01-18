Town of Haddam declares state of emergency due to flooding

By Published: Updated:
Ice chunks at Harpers Landing in Haddam (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Haddam declared a state of emergency Thursday due to flooding from snow and ice melt.

First Selectman Lizz Milardo filed the declaration Wednesday night, citing that the town’s resources are unable to keep up with the effects of flooding and ice dams. The request is necessary for Haddam to become eligible for state and federal assistance.

Web Extra: Read First Selectman Milardo’s Emergency Declaration

2018 01 18 haddam ice jam 1 Town of Haddam declares state of emergency due to flooding
Large Ice chunks on the Connecticut River near the East Haddam Bridge (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

Ice jams have created problems for several communities along the Connecticut River, with several large ice chunks piling up near East Haddam Bridge.

Related Content: Ice jams continue to cause problems along Connecticut rivers

2018 01 18 haddam ice jam 2 Town of Haddam declares state of emergency due to flooding
Ice jams along the Connecticut River contain ice pieces more than one foot thick (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

Some ice pieces that washed ashore in Haddam are more than a foot thick, which is why the Coast Guard Cutter Bollard could not make it past Essex on Tuesday.

Related Content: Two Coast Guard icebreakers tackle the frozen Connecticut River

east haddam ice jam 5 Town of Haddam declares state of emergency due to flooding
Large chunks of ice moving down the Connecticut River through East Haddam (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

The Coast Guard is now re-grouping and considering different assets.

Related Content: Ice jam creating huge problems for residents along Connecticut River

east haddam ice jam 3 Town of Haddam declares state of emergency due to flooding
Large ice pieces flow down the Connecticut River as temperatures rise (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

Warmer temperatures this weekend could help melt the ice and loosed the jams, but it could also cause the snow that fell today to melt and add to the river flooding.

Related Content: Ice jam moves through East Haddam

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s