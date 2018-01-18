Town of Haddam declares state of emergency due to flooding

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Haddam declared a state of emergency Thursday due to flooding from snow and ice melt.

First Selectman Lizz Milardo filed the declaration Wednesday night, citing that the town’s resources are unable to keep up with the effects of flooding and ice dams. The request is necessary for Haddam to become eligible for state and federal assistance.

Ice jams have created problems for several communities along the Connecticut River, with several large ice chunks piling up near East Haddam Bridge.

Some ice pieces that washed ashore in Haddam are more than a foot thick, which is why the Coast Guard Cutter Bollard could not make it past Essex on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard is now re-grouping and considering different assets.

Warmer temperatures this weekend could help melt the ice and loosed the jams, but it could also cause the snow that fell today to melt and add to the river flooding.

