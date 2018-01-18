Two Coast Guard icebreakers tackle the frozen Connecticut River

The Coast Guard's ice cutter, Bollard, will be back out Thursday or Friday, working in tandem with a second cutter from New York.

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — After a day back in its home port of New Haven on Wednesday, the Coast Guard Ice Cutter Bollard is ready to tackle the Connecticut River again.

This time the 65 foot icebreaker will be joined by an identical ice cutter out of Bayonne, New Jersey.

The Hawser and Bollard will work side by side to break up the ice jams which have piled up along the river this week.

On Tuesday, the Bollard could not break its way north of Hamburg Cove in Lyme so it turned around and went back to New Haven.

Thursday both cutters, which can reach speeds of up to ten knots and can break up ice up to 12 inches thick without stopping, will work together to open up the river.

The ice jams have caused flooding and damage in several areas along the waterway.

News 8 will be on-board the Bollard and will report on its progress throughout the day.

