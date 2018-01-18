Two families evacuated, child injured from ice chunks

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)–The first selectwoman of Haddam explains why she declared a state of emergency.

“As temperatures start to rise, I am very concerned,” said Lizz Milardo.

Her fears are the result of a days-long ice jam on the Connecticut River that already produced property damage and caused two families to be evacuated from their homes.

Locals are calling it “Ice-mageddon.”

“It’s kind of scary,” Celeste Shakun said.

We’ve been telling you all week about property damage from the ice. And late Thursday, News 8 learned of a 13-year-old girl injured in a fall while playing on the ice. Afterward authorities roped off Andrews Marina.

“Please stay off the ice. I’m very concerned about that,” said Milardo.

First Selectwoman Milardo made the emergency declaration over flooding worries once the ice starts to melt.

“Well I think that’s a wise move,” shakun explained. “She’s a smart woman to see it that way.”

But town leaders want everyone to be ready to get out if more evacuations are needed.

