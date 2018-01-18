Wallingford woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

Published:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in Wallingford. Police said 23-year-old Dominique “Nikki” Farr and her boyfriend got into an argument inside an apartment building on Center Street.

As they were arguing, Farr stabbed the victim with a knife. He suffered a stab wound to the lower abdomen, and was driven to Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. He was later taken to Hartford Hospital.

Police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Farr left the apartment after the incident and was later found at a relative’s home in Meriden where she was taken into custody. She was charged with assault in the first degree and was detained on a $75,000.00 bond. Farr will appear in Meriden Superior Court on January 19, 2018.

