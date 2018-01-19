2 men charged with possession of stolen vehicle in South Windsor

Published:
Johnny Sanchez and Carlos Pena (South Windsor Police)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Two East Hartford men were arrested on larceny charges Thursday night for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in South Windsor.

Police say at around 11:45 p.m., officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Pleasant Valley Road, when they ran a license plate of a violator. Officers then learned that the vehicle, a 2002 Ford Explorer, was reported stolen out of East Hartford.

Police say they followed the car into Manchester, before stopping it with Manchester officers. The two occupants, 22-year-old Carlos Pena, and 35-year-old Johnny Sanchez, were then arrested.

Both men were charged with larceny. Pena was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license because he was driving. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Sanchez was held on a $5,000 bond.

