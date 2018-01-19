2 men charged with possession of stolen vehicle in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Two East Hartford men were arrested on larceny charges Thursday night for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in South Windsor.

Police say at around 11:45 p.m., officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Pleasant Valley Road, when they ran a license plate of a violator. Officers then learned that the vehicle, a 2002 Ford Explorer, was reported stolen out of East Hartford.

Police say they followed the car into Manchester, before stopping it with Manchester officers. The two occupants, 22-year-old Carlos Pena, and 35-year-old Johnny Sanchez, were then arrested.

Both men were charged with larceny. Pena was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license because he was driving. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Sanchez was held on a $5,000 bond.