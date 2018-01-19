At The Movies – Phantom Thread

It’s the art-house cinema this weekend!

“Phantom Thread” arrives. No, it’s not a new horror franchise where there’s this sweater that whoever wears dies. It’s Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest – the guy behind “Boogie Nights” and “There will be Blood”.

It’s also actor Daniel Day-Lewis’ last, the guy who painted with his left foot, embodied Abraham Lincoln right – he announced his retirement just after shooting wrapped; but hey “The Who” keep retiring too, and they all came up within a few london miles of each other.

Day-Lewis has been called one of the greatest actors of all time, because he is. Having already worked with Anderson on “There will be Blood,” Day-Lewis plays a master dressmaker in mid-century London named Reynolds Woodcock, who is quite the ladies man. Do with that what you will.

Catch is, once his latest muse ceases to inspire they’re shown the door. Knocking on it as the film begins, a waitress named Alma, played by scene-stealing newcomer Vicki Krieps; and stealing a scene from Daniel Day-Lewis is like beating Gil Simmons to the slopes; it ain’t easy.

Will Woodcock dump her too? After all, he does believe he’s cursed as far as true love goes, and also likes to sew little secrets into his work – like locks of hair or a word. Hence the title.

Now, if this doesn’t sound like the biggest bang for Day-Lewis to go out on, rest assured there will be intensity. This is “Bill the Butcher” we’re talking about. The only male actor in history to win three Oscars in the lead actor category, we’ll all watch him accept his 4th on Sunday, march 4th.