Baseball team says it’s unable to pay $38,000 debt

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Officials for a Connecticut baseball team filing for bankruptcy say the team is unable to repay $38,000 in debts.

The Republican-American reports a bankruptcy trustee for the Torrington Titans filed a motion Thursday requesting to use the money in its checking account to hire an accountant for its 2017 tax returns. The remaining balance would go to its creditors.

Court filings show the team has no assets except for $1,192 in its checking account. If the judge grants the motion, the team’s dozens of creditors would have $192 to split between them.

The collegiate team ended its six-year stay at Fuessenich Park in 2016, and filed for bankruptcy in June 2017. Its debts include $6,300 for police coverage, $18,000 for transportation services and $600 to an ice cream shop.

