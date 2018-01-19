Bridgeport residents charged with voter fraud in 2017 Stratford mayoral election

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–Two Bridgeport residents are under arrest on voter fraud charges.

Police arrested 56-year-old Troy Stephenson and 56-year-old Betty Chappel. Both are accused of forging signatures on absentee ballots during the November 2017 mayoral election in Stratford.

The town clerk’s office noticed some discrepancies in the ballots they filled out. At least two absentee ballots were determined to be forged and submitted by Stevenson and Chappell.

Both are charged with second-degree forgery and making a false statement in absentee balloting.

They were released on a written promise to appear in court, and were assigned a date of February 1.

