Connecticut man charged with getting teen pregnant

By Published: Updated:
Joshy Alberto Garcia (East Haven Police)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 21-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with getting an underage high school student pregnant.

The New Haven Register reports that Joshy Alberto Garcia, of West Haven, was charged this month with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Police started investigating last January after the girl told a teacher she was pregnant. The school notified the state Department of Children and Families, which referred the case to police.

The teen told police she met Garcia through a friend and they started communicating over social media. They engaged in intercourse starting in November 2016.

After telling Garcia she was pregnant, he allegedly stopped contacting her.

Garcia was held on $20,000 bail. A person who answered a listed number for Garcia said they had no comment.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s