Connecticut’s Kid Governor sworn in at Old State House

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Thomas Parent)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s Kid Governor was officially sworn in at the Old State House in Hartford on Friday morning.

Megan Kasperowski is an 11-year-old from Portland’s Brownstone Intermediate School.

Related: Capitol Report: New kid governor-elect looks to tackle serious issues in CT

She was one of seven candidates who was voted to be kid governor by thousands of fifth graders from across the state.

kids governor Connecticuts Kid Governor sworn in at Old State House
Megan Kasperowski

Related Content: Portland 5th grader wins election for Kid Governor

Kasperowski wants to use her platform to help in the fight against cancer.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s