Connecticut’s Kid Governor sworn in at Old State House

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s Kid Governor was officially sworn in at the Old State House in Hartford on Friday morning.

Megan Kasperowski is an 11-year-old from Portland’s Brownstone Intermediate School.

She was one of seven candidates who was voted to be kid governor by thousands of fifth graders from across the state.

Kasperowski wants to use her platform to help in the fight against cancer.