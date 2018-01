WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)

East Lyme hit big shots down the stretch to beat previously unbeaten and 7th ranked Waterford 64-60.

Dev Ostrowski led the Vikings with 24 points, East Lyme improves to 7-1. The Lancers were led by Mikey Buscetto, who had a game-high 27 points.

