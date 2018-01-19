Family could lose home after ice jam-caused flooding

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)–Francine and Bryant Harrell built their house from the ground up by themselves with help from a few neighbors. They show us the damage as they return to their home tonight.

“I have cried three times already, I can’t think about losing this place, I put my heart and soul into it,” Bryant said.

“There is a big piece of my dock over there now I’m just noticing my toolbox, my generator my motorcycle. My wife and I had two scooters over there, we lost everything in here,” Bryant.

They went to bed Sunday night and the Connecticut River was filling up with ice. When they awoke Monday morning, the river was three to four feet thick around the entire property. Bryant couldn’t believe how fast it happened.

“I grabbed a cup of coffee and went out to my front porch and we were surrounded by water, and everything was encased in ice, our trucks our cars,” he said.

Their daughter was married in this very spot underneath the gazebo that now sits twisted and bent in their side yard. Francine is not sure if the insurance will cover it.

“I cried you know, and we just couldn’t get in, you just couldn’t get in, so we didn’t know what was going on in there.”

They say as hard as it is, no one got hurt, and they built it once, they can build it again.

