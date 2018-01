HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)

Former Capital Prep of Hartford star Kahlil Dukes led Niagara to an 81-73 win over MAAC rival Quinnipiac on Thursday night.

Dukes had a game high 23 points. Cameron Young led the Bobcats with 18, while Chaise Daniels addded 16.

Check out the highlights, including a big block from Purple Eagles freshman Kierell Green!