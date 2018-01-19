Four arrests made in Milford home invasion

By Published:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Four arrests have been made in connection with a Milford home invasion.

The incident happened on Melba Street back in May 2017. Police said the suspects used a gun and forcibly took things from a Milford home, then took off. Police tried to chase down the car they were in, but ended up losing it as it sped away on East Town Road near Boston Post Road.

Police said an in-depth investigation with the help of DNA evidence, eye witnesses, and other methods helped them make the arrests.

The suspects were all taken into custody and are facing numerous charges.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s