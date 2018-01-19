Four arrests made in Milford home invasion

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Four arrests have been made in connection with a Milford home invasion.

The incident happened on Melba Street back in May 2017. Police said the suspects used a gun and forcibly took things from a Milford home, then took off. Police tried to chase down the car they were in, but ended up losing it as it sped away on East Town Road near Boston Post Road.

Police said an in-depth investigation with the help of DNA evidence, eye witnesses, and other methods helped them make the arrests.

The suspects were all taken into custody and are facing numerous charges.