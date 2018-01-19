Geno says fans should get money back after UConn’s ‘disgraceful’ performance against Tulsa

(WTNH)–It’s not often that you win a game and still get chewed out by your coach. But that’s what happened last night for the UConn women’s basketball team.

The Huskies defeated Tulsa at home, 78-60. It was a rough night for UConn, though, as a few key players got banged up. Katie Lou Samuelson turned her ankle, Gabby Williams took herself out of the game late, and the defense and second unit left a lot to be desired.

Geno Auriemma has seen a lot of basketball at UConn. He was not impressed with last night’s effort.

“If I could have it my way, we would give every person that came tonight their money back,” Auriemma said. “That was the most disgraceful effort that I’ve seen at Connecticut in 32 years that I’ve been here.”

“It doesn’t bother me anymore. I see it every day in practice. I’m beyond bothered. I see this every single day, some days we just hide it better than others. We won because we have All-Americans and they don’t. You know, that’s the bottom line.”

We’ll see how UConn looks on Sunday, when they face New Haven’s Tanaya Atkinson and Temple.

