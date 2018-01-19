Hartford man among nine victims of alleged serial killer

By Published:

(WTNH)–Anthia Wint could not fight back tears Friday as she shared fond memories of her murdered son.

“He was a caring son,” Wint said. “He was always a protector.”

The pain was still evident as Wint described learning her son, Latorrie Beckford, had been shot to death. “My daughter called me and told me my son is gone.”

Related: Phoenix police: Serial killing suspect tied to 9 attacks

Beckford moved from Hartford to Phoenix. Investigators there say he was among at least nine people shot to death late last year by by self-proclaimed rapper and accused serial killer Cleophus Cooksey Jr.

“I’m still in disbelief,” his mom said.

Wint said her son moved west because he liked the weather. She tells us Beckford was a budding fashion designer with a knack for style.

“He was a caring son,” Wint said.

Yet, Beckford grew homesick and was set to move back to Connecticut one day before his killing.

“The last call I made to him was 6:55 and they killed him at 7:30.”

But Wint maintains she has no anger toward the alleged gunman.

“I forgive you. I forgive you,” she said.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s