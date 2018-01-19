Hartford man among nine victims of alleged serial killer

Related Coverage Phoenix police: Serial killing suspect tied to 9 attacks

(WTNH)–Anthia Wint could not fight back tears Friday as she shared fond memories of her murdered son.

“He was a caring son,” Wint said. “He was always a protector.”

The pain was still evident as Wint described learning her son, Latorrie Beckford, had been shot to death. “My daughter called me and told me my son is gone.”

Beckford moved from Hartford to Phoenix. Investigators there say he was among at least nine people shot to death late last year by by self-proclaimed rapper and accused serial killer Cleophus Cooksey Jr.

“I’m still in disbelief,” his mom said.

Wint said her son moved west because he liked the weather. She tells us Beckford was a budding fashion designer with a knack for style.

Yet, Beckford grew homesick and was set to move back to Connecticut one day before his killing.

“The last call I made to him was 6:55 and they killed him at 7:30.”

But Wint maintains she has no anger toward the alleged gunman.

“I forgive you. I forgive you,” she said.