Ice jam continues to attract visitors along Connecticut River, amid safety concerns

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The ice jam along the Connecticut River is still quite the attraction. Especially in Haddam where people can’t get enough of all the ice.

“The thickness of it and the amount of ice. It’s pretty incredible,” said David Travisano of Wethersfield. He drove down to Haddam early Friday morning to take a look at it all.

“I’ve heard so much about the ice from the news and on television I had to see if for myself before it melted away,” said Travisano.

Others hoping to do the same. The Valley Railroad Company is offering free high rail truck rides along the Connecticut River to anyone who wants to get a look at the ice, and do so safely. All you have to do is call the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat to make an appointment.

“Even though we are offering these free rides we are in solidarity with our neighbors on the Connecticut River who are sustaining damage to their properties. We sustained damage to some of our structures in Deep River as well,” said Robert Bradway, Vice-President of the Valley Railroad Company.

All the ice is certainly impressive to look at, but officials in town are asking people to do so safely. Don’t go on private property, out onto the ice or take pictures from the swing bridge. All of which can be very dangerous.

Warmer temperatures and rain are in the forecast. Haddam is watching to see what will happen to all the ice and a possible rise in water levels. That’s why the state of emergency was put into place to make sure everyone is in “go mode” in case there’s a problem.

“I think there’s concern because like I said, this is the worst I’ve seen it. So everybody has got their eye out,” said Dorothy Gibb of East Haddam.

For now, everyone continues to marvel at Mother Nature and the show she’s putting on along the Connecticut River.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before. We’re probably never going to again so you need to take advantage of these things when they’re around,” said Travisano.