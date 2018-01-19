Man found unresponsive with car stopped by barrier on I-91 after heroin overdose

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Connecticut State Police are issuing a warning about the danger of driving while under the influence of drugs after a suspected heroin overdose that could have turned deadly.

Police said a driver on Interstate 91 in Hartford was found unresponsive while his car was stopped against a barrier on the highway. Officers found the driver with his car running and in drive. His foot was on the break, the only thing keeping the car from moving.

Police found heroin was in the passenger seat.

Troopers were able to put the car in park and get the driver to the hospital after giving him Narcan and oxygen.

