PD: Killingly man arrested for operating drug factory

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Killingly man was arrested on several drug charges Thursday night after police executed a search warrant at his home.

Connecticut State Police say that just before 7:30 p.m., troopers executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence of #17B Saint James Row. According to police, the search warrant was obtained after an investigation revealed that 24-year-old Tyler Ayotte-Pierce was selling crack cocaine from his home.

Police say Ayotte-Pierce was taken into custody when police found him exiting through the front door upon their arrival.

Once police entered the home, they then found two children, ages 3 and 8, inside. DCF workers responded to the scene to take protective custody of the children.

During the search, troopers say their K9 found multiple bags of crack cocaine prepackaged for sale. Crack cocaine, 6.5 grams of marijuana, digital scales, a cell phone and facsimile firearm were then seized.

Police say one prepackaged bag of crack cocaine was also located in Ayotte-Pierce’s pocket.

Ayotte-Pierce was arrested and charged with Possession of “crack” cocaine, Possession of “crack cocaine” with intent to sell, Possession of “crack” cocaine within a school zone, Operating a drug factory, Possession of a facsimile firearm, and Risk of injury to a minor. He was released on $50,000 bond.