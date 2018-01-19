PD: Killingly man arrested for operating drug factory

By Published:
Tyler Ayotte-Pierce (Connecticut State Police)

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Killingly man was arrested on several drug charges Thursday night after police executed a search warrant at his home.

Connecticut State Police say that just before 7:30 p.m., troopers executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence of #17B Saint James Row. According to police, the search warrant was obtained after an investigation revealed that 24-year-old Tyler Ayotte-Pierce was selling crack cocaine from his home.

Police say Ayotte-Pierce was taken into custody when police found him exiting through the front door upon their arrival.

Once police entered the home, they then found two children, ages 3 and 8, inside. DCF workers responded to the scene to take protective custody of the children.

killngly drug PD: Killingly man arrested for operating drug factory
(Connecticut State Police)

During the search, troopers say their K9 found multiple bags of crack cocaine prepackaged for sale. Crack cocaine, 6.5 grams of marijuana, digital scales, a cell phone and facsimile firearm were then seized.

Police say one prepackaged bag of crack cocaine was also located in Ayotte-Pierce’s pocket.

Ayotte-Pierce was arrested and charged with Possession of “crack” cocaine, Possession of “crack cocaine” with intent to sell, Possession of “crack” cocaine within a school zone, Operating a drug factory, Possession of a facsimile firearm, and Risk of injury to a minor. He was released on $50,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s