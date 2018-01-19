Phone call to mother led to escaped Enfield prisoner’s arrest

(WTNH)–A diligent gas station manager and a phone call to his mother led to the arrest of escaped Enfield prisoner Jerry Mercado in Georgia.

Mercado escaped from a medium security prison in Enfield after jumping over a fence and hiding underneath a maintenance truck, according to officials. He was serving three years in prison for burglary.

Police in Georgia said Mercado stayed at a warming shelter on Tuesday night, and had planned to stay there again Wednesday.

He went into the gas station to make a phone call, and that’s when the gas station manager, Jennifer Fernandez, says she became suspicious.

“Once she picked up, he was like, ‘Hey mom, I’m fine.’ She asked him, ‘Where are you? He’s like, I’m calling from hell.'”

“Then he asked me, do you know if these phones are tapped? Or if anything’s wrong with it, or if somebody’s listening?”

Fernandez said Mercado told her he had hitchhiked and taken a bus to get there.

“He’s like, I need to get a bus ticket now. And so he was telling customers, he was trying to leave,” Fernandez said.

“As soon as they left, and I walked towards my car, I see him standing on the corner, and I called 911 immediately,” she said.

Surveillance cameras caught the moment he was captured. An 11-day manhunt ended without a fight.

“I’m glad I did call the police, and I don’t think I’m a hero, I think anybody else would’ve done it,” Fernandez said.