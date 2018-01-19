Senior-laden Guilford boys’ basketball off to unbeaten start

By Published:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Guilford boys’ basketball has been enjoying a hot start. The Indians are 9-0 as we head into the second half of the season.

Guilford’s got a lot of upperclassmen, which goes a long way in close games. They’ve already won a couple of overtime games. One of those came against East Haven, going double overtime, and another was a big seven-point victory over Xavier of Middletown on the road. Coach Jeff DeMaio says he saw big things for this group.

They’re happy with their start, and they say being an experienced group helps.

