Southington PD: Man arrested for trying to meet with “minor” he met online

Carl Bezo (Southington Police)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 50-year-old man was arrested in Southington Friday after allegedly attempting to meet up with a minor he met online.

Police say Carl Bezo, of Westfield, Massachusetts, turned himself into police after learning of an outstanding warrant for his arrest charging him with criminal attempt to commit risk of injury to a minor.

Police say Bezo had tried to meet up with someone that he believed to be a minor through an online dating site. The minor was actually an adult from the website POP Squad. However, Bezo was not aware of that so he continued to talk to the person through the site and text messages, believing they were a minor.

According to police, Bezo and the person posing as the minor agreed to meet up at a local store. When Bezo arrived, he was instead met by POP Squad and the interaction was recorded. That interaction, as well as chat logs and video between Bezo and the alleged minor, were then turned over to police to be used in an investigation.

Bezo was arrested and held on a $100,000 bond.

