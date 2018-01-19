Sub commander praises response to sailor’s attempted suicide

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A submarine commander is praising the way his crew responded when a sailor intentionally shot himself aboard the Groton, Connecticut-based vessel.

The USS North Dakota was about 170 miles from the base on Jan. 12 when the petty officer shot himself in the shoulder with a government-issued rifle.

The Day of New London reports the sailor was in an ambulance in New London within about seven hours.

The submarine’s skipper said in a Facebook post the crew acted heroically to treat the sailor and transfer him from the cramped sub to a tug boat at sea at night. The newspaper reported the post has since been deleted.

The sailor has been recovering from surgery at a New Haven hospital.

The newspaper says five submariners took their own lives in 2017.

