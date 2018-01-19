Tips for selling and donating clothes

(WTNH) — We all have clothes that are just taking up space in a drawer or in a closet that other people could really use. Wardrobe Stylist and Personal Shopper Mollie Milano has some tips on what to sell and what to donate.

If you are trying to decide whether to get some money out of clothes you no longer wear, or to bring them to Goodwill, first look at where you bought the clothes.

Donate clothes that you bought from a lower priced store like Target or Walmart. If the clothing has a flaw, like a stain or a snag, donating is also a good option.

Lists of places to donate:

Goodwill drop offs

Big Brothers Big Sister of CT

Thred Up – you can request a donate bag to be sent to you to fill up – they even take care of the shipping!

If you are looking to make some money off of nicer clothes, consider the label. If it’s a designer label or made by a contemporary designer, sell it. If it’s in good condition, with tags, or is under two year’s old, selling is a great choice.

List of places to sell:

Local consignment shops

Poshmark App – you take pictures of your clothes and sell them on the app – Poshmark take a percentage and you get a check with the rest!

Thred Up for brands like Gap, Banana Republic, and J Crew

therealreal.com and materialworld.com for super high end clothing