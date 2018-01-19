Waterbury woman inspires coat donations from Burlington Coat Factory

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–An act of kindness from a woman in Waterbury continues to inspire others to help those in need, including area businesses. On a freezing December day before Christmas, Christina Calvo saw a homeless man in need of a coat.

She bought him one, from Burlington Coat Factory, and gave it to him. The video has been shared millions of times. On Friday, Christina’s story inspired the store to do the same. Burlington Coat Factory donated 500 coats to several local charities.

“One coat turned to 500 coats and Burlington helped to warm Waterbury up,” Christina said.

Christina met folks from those organizations that will take and distribute the coats to men, women and children across the state.

