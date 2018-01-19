Waterford animal shelter still without water

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All is quiet at the Waterford Animal Shelter but that doesn’t necessarily mean all is well.

For a couple of weeks there was no heat or hot water at the shelter shared by Waterford and East Lyme. The heat has been fixed but still no water.

“The water is a frozen water line that we’ve had problems with many times and there’s a process that they do to keep it open but someone shut the water off completely,” Waterford First Selectman Dan Steward told News8 over the phone.

So now they have to wait until the weather warms up. In the meantime they are using bottled water for the three cats housed there and they bring in tap water to clean.

“I am very concerned,” said Chris Lamb who runs Connecticut Animal House, a non-profit rescue group.

She was once an assistant animal control officer in East Lyme so she’s been here many times.

“The facility’s outdated,” said Lamb. “The water bowls freeze in the back kennels if there aren’t portable heaters.”

Lamb is among many who have donated money to help build a new animal shelter which may end up being a regional facility.

“People had been donating a regular basis for what they believed was a facility for Waterford and East Lyme combined,” said Lamb who wants to see changes made soon.

“Eight years,” said Lamb. “Come on that’s a long time.”

More than a $100,000 has been raised and options are being explored by the town.

“I’m also a Waterford taxpayer,” said Lamb. “So I”m concerned that this has taken so long. Basically I want to know what’s going on and get it going.”

Even though the building has its problems the First Selectman says the animals are always adequately cared for. If they can’t do it there the town has an agreement with Old Lyme which takes in the animals.

