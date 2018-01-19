Yale-New Haven Hosptial provides update on flu outbreak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors at Yale-New Haven Hospital provided an update on the flu epidemic sweeping through Connecticut in a news conference midday Friday.

Dr. Richard Martinello, Medical Diretor of Infection Prevention at Yale-New Haven Hospital, confirmed that there are 50 patients hospitalized with influenza, and spoke with News 8 about how his team are treating those patients.

Patients that get the flu, when they do need to be hospitalized, is often times because they aren’t able to get enough oxygen into their blood; and so sometimes they just need something as simple as supplemental oxygen. However, some of them are sick enough that they need to be put on a machine to assist them with their breathing. Other times, patients are hospitalized because they can’t keep fluids down, or aren’t well enough to eat and drink like they should, and so they need those extra fluids through an IV.”

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, there have been a total of 21 flu associated deaths, with 14 associated with flu A and 7 with flu B. Of these deaths, 17 were patients older than 65, two were between 50-64, and one was between 25-49 years of age. Additionally, there was one death of a child between 5-17 years of age.

In total, there have been 615 patients hospitalized with laboratory confirmed influenza between August 27th and January 13th.

There appears to be some leveling off in the number of flu cases statewide, but in New Haven, that’s not quite the case.

Flu can vary between different communities. When flu does get into a community, typically we see it increasing over the course of about two weeks or so. Then, often times, it stays within than community for about eight to ten weeks before it goes away. So some of our towns are being hit a little bit harder right now, others less so, and what we anticipate is that over the next number of weeks we should see the amount of flu peaking, but it’s still going to be with us through February and into March.”

It is important for those that have not yet gotten a flu shot to get a flu shot, if you can find one.

The best thing anybody can do to help keep them from getting the flu is getting that flu shot. In addition to that, making sure that they wash their hands, and if they’re sick they should stay home.”