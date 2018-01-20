Armed robbery at Smash Burger in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday evening the Milford Police Department responded to Smash Burger on Boston Post Road for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say two suspects fled on foot. Milford Police K-9 Officer eventually found the suspects hiding out on the property of a nearby self storage facility.

Authorities say one firearm and cash were located.

Two arrests have been made in regards to this armed robbery.

The identity of the suspects is unknown at this time.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.