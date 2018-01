DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Danbury firefighters responded to a rollover crash that ended with an explosion and a car totally engulfed in fire. The crash happened early Saturday morning in the area of 167 Long Ridge Road.

Two occupants on the scene were taken to Western Connecticut Health Network E.R. Units with burns. There is no word on the condition yet.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what caused the crash and the resulting car fire.

