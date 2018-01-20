Equipment failure leads to thousands of gallons of oil leaked in Waterbury

By Published: Updated:
Thousands of gallons of oil leaked from a Waterbury factory and some of the oil spilled into the Naugatuck River. The sheen on the river is from the leaked oil. (Photo: Naugatuck River Revival Group)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) —  DEEP and EPA responded after thousands of gallons of hydraulic oil leaked from a Waterbury factory Saturday night.

According to officials, DEEP Hazmat, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Waterbury Fire Department responded to the Somers Thin Strip Company location on Piedmont Street after an equipment failure.

DEEP says the failure resulted in the release of up to 6,000 gallons of hydraulic oil, while city officials say approximately 5,000 gallons were released.

Officials say the oil leaked onto the factory’s property, pavement, soil and storm-water catch basins.

Authorities reported that the basin did not initially release the oil, however it was later discovered that the oil was leaked in to the Naugatuck River.

DEEP Officials say the Waterbury Fire Department placed booms at the location of the discharge pipe at the intersection of South Main Street and Piedmont Street.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s