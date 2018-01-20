Equipment failure leads to thousands of gallons of oil leaked in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — DEEP and EPA responded after thousands of gallons of hydraulic oil leaked from a Waterbury factory Saturday night.

According to officials, DEEP Hazmat, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Waterbury Fire Department responded to the Somers Thin Strip Company location on Piedmont Street after an equipment failure.

DEEP says the failure resulted in the release of up to 6,000 gallons of hydraulic oil, while city officials say approximately 5,000 gallons were released.

Officials say the oil leaked onto the factory’s property, pavement, soil and storm-water catch basins.

Authorities reported that the basin did not initially release the oil, however it was later discovered that the oil was leaked in to the Naugatuck River.

DEEP Officials say the Waterbury Fire Department placed booms at the location of the discharge pipe at the intersection of South Main Street and Piedmont Street.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.