I-91 north reopened in Enfield after deadly accident

ENFIELD, Conn. and LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WTNH/WWLP)–Interstate 91 northbound was closed at Exit 49 in Enfield after a motor vehicle accident over the border in Massachusetts.

One of the truck drivers involved died as a result of his injuries, according to police. Three others suffered minor injuries.

The crash was reported at 7:37 am in Longmeadow, Mass.

Four cars and two tractor trailers were involved in the crash, according to Massachusetts State Police:

Update: Rt 91 remains closed at x49 in Enfield CT #MAtraffic detoured Rt 5NB from Enfield, CT into #Longmeadow. 2 TT units & 4 cars involved in crash. 3 parties w/ minor injury-2 transported, 1 serious injury. @MassDOT assisting. https://t.co/hEsizALVPr — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

The highway was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up debris that had scattered across lanes.

#MAtraffic update; In short, avoid I-91 in #Longmeadow. NB still closed w/heavy delays, SB Left lane is closed, slight delay. Will be several hours (probably until at least dark) until NB is open. All NB traffic still detoured at x.49 in #EnfieldCT. https://t.co/TjUjv1qIX3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

The highway was reopened around 5 p.m. Saturday.