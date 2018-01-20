New London man arrested on drug charges after police chase

By Published:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–A New London man was arrested after police said he had more than a pound of marijuana in his car. Police tried to pull 45-year-old Nathan Harden over when they said he engaged them in a car chase. He then jumped out of the car and ran.

Police caught up with him a short time later.

Harden is charged with operation of an unregistered vehicle, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, interfering with police, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell, among other charges.

