North Haven police searching for man who robbed gas station

Related Coverage Suspect sought in armed robbery of North Haven gas station

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–North Haven police are looking for a man who robbed the Exxon gas station on Washington Avenue on Thursday morning.

Police said that around 9:25 a.m., a white male entered the store and passed a note to the cashier demanding money. He then brandished a handgun. After taking an undetermined amount of money, the suspect fled the store.

Original Story: Suspect sought in armed robbery of North Haven gas station

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to contact the North Haven Police Department at 203-239-5321.

Police released the surveillance photo of the suspect shown above.