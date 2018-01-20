North Haven police searching for man who robbed gas station

Photo: North Haven Police.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–North Haven police are looking for a man who robbed the Exxon gas station on Washington Avenue on Thursday morning.

Police said that around 9:25 a.m., a white male entered the store and passed a note to the cashier demanding money. He then brandished a handgun. After taking an undetermined amount of money, the suspect fled the store.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to contact the North Haven Police Department at 203-239-5321.

Police released the surveillance photo of the suspect shown above.

