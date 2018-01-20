Norwalk woman crashes into tree

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday night Norwalk Fire Department responded to a single car motor vehicle accident at 66 East Rocks Road around 11 P.M.

The vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree and landing upright about 30 feet from the road.

There was only one person involved. A woman in her 50’s, crawled out of her car onto the yard.

Firefighters assisted Norwalk Hospital Paramedics to get the woman into the ambulance for transport.

According to Police her injuries seem to be non-life threatening.

East Rocks Road was closed for a short time due to this accident while the car was removed.

